Don’t miss Channellock’s 10-inch Tongue/Groove Pliers at under $9.50 (42% off, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Channellock 10-inch Tongue and Groove Pliers for $9.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Having the right tools tends to make every project easier to execute. I can tell you first hand that a great pair of pliers is vital around the workshop, and Channellock is known for passing this test with flying colors. This 10-inch pair of pliers features laser heat-treated teeth that are able to “grip better and last longer” than much of the competition. A high-carbon steel composition aims to prevent rust throughout the lifespan of this tool. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s list of best-selling pliers will show you that it’s nearly impossible to undercut the deal above. That being said, if Warner 6-inch Long Nose Pliers will do the trick, you can grab them for only $4 Prime shipped. While they aren’t the same type of pliers, they’re still bound to be a useful addition to your tool collection.

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also like some of the other tool-related deals we’ve posted lately. Examples include these DEWALT and CRAFTSMAN bit set deals from $11, an 18-piece wall-mountable screwdriver for $15 Prime shipped, and don’t forget that DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment is available for $13.

Channellock 10-inch Tongue and Groove Pliers features:

  • Right angle, laser heat-treated teeth grip better and last longer
  • Undercut tongue & groove design won’t slip
  • PermaLock fastener eliminates nut and bolt failure
  • Patented reinforcing edge minimizes stress breakage
  • Made in the USA
  • High-carbon C1080 steel for superior performance on the job and specially coated for ultimate rust prevention

