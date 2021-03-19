This 18-piece wall-mountable screwdriver set is yours for $15 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart Wall-Mount 18-piece Screwdriver Set for $15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many competing solutions, this screwdriver set won’t add a bunch of clutter to your shop or garage. This is thanks to a wall-mounting design that gives each screwdriver a place to reside. Stalwart touts that the set easily mounts to drywall, pegboard, and the like. Each screwdriver features a magnetic tip and non-slip handle. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you only need a small screwdriver set, this 9-piece precision kit is worth a look. It’ll only set you back $10, paving the way for you to spend 33% less. Phillips, flat, and Torx tips can be bound in this set, ensuring you’ll be ready to tackle a wide variety of projects.

Keep the ball rolling when shopping some of the related deals we’ve recently uncovered. One of our more popular finds is DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment at $13 Prime shipped, but you can also grab a 3-pack of Tekbond Super Glue for only $2. And if you want to outfit your shop with Makita power tools, this 7-piece combo kit can be yours at $212 off.

Stalwart Wall-Mount 18-piece Screwdriver Set features:

The Stalwart 18 Piece Screwdriver Set is built to last. Made with a high-strength chrome Vanadium blades, these tools will help you get the job done with ease and, with magnetic tips and non-slip grip handles, allows for ultimate precision.

With the wide range of functions, these screwdrivers are ideal for your home improvement needs and are a perfect addition to your overall tool kit! Whether you are working on your car, truck, boat, RV or projects around the home this set will offer the reliable accuracy you need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!