Get a home office workout in: DeskCycle Under Desk Exerciser now $147 (Reg. $190+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser is available for $147 shipped. Regularly $190+, this is the lowest price tracked since Black Friday 2020 when it dropped to $143. Perfect for staying active while getting some work done, this one provides eight levels of magnetic resistance right under your desk. It fits under tables as low as 27-inches and carries an LCD screen for monitoring speed, time, distance, calories, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers.

Still a bit pricey for your needs? Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike for $110 instead. This one is much of the same with eight levels of resistance and portable, under-desk form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers.

More on the DeskCycle:

STAY FIT IN THE OFFICE – Our high-quality portable under desk bike keeps you focused, improves productivity and burns calories at your home desk or in the office. Works with desks as low as 27 inches.

PATENTED MAGNETIC RESISTANCE MECHANISM – Quiet, smooth, and healthy pedal motion is easy on your joints and lets you focus on your work

EIGHT CALIBRATED RESISTANCE SETTINGS – Choose from very easy to challenging resistance levels. That’s more than 2x the options of other pedal exercisers!

