Get a home office workout in: DeskCycle Under Desk Exerciser now $147 (Reg. $190+)

Reg. $190+ $147

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, 3D Innovations (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for $147 shipped. Regularly $190+, this is the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2020 when it dropped to $143. Perfect for staying active while getting some work done, this one provides eight levels of magnetic resistance right under your desk. It fits under tables as low as 27-inches and carries an LCD screen for monitoring speed, time, distance, calories, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Still a bit pricey for your needs? Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike for $110 instead. This one is much of the same with eight levels of resistance and portable, under-desk form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to check out Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch, then dive into our March Madness Basketball roundup for deals on hoops, balls, and more from $20. Our sports/fitness deal hub is a great resource for outdoor adventure gear, workout equipment, and other things, just be sure to checkout this ongoing deal on the Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale as well. 

More on the DeskCycle:

  • STAY FIT IN THE OFFICE – Our high-quality portable under desk bike keeps you focused, improves productivity and burns calories at your home desk or in the office. Works with desks as low as 27 inches.
  • PATENTED MAGNETIC RESISTANCE MECHANISM – Quiet, smooth, and healthy pedal motion is easy on your joints and lets you focus on your work
  • EIGHT CALIBRATED RESISTANCE SETTINGS – Choose from very easy to challenging resistance levels. That’s more than 2x the options of other pedal exercisers!

