Kick single-use batteries to the curb with this 4-pack + charger at just $15 on Amazon

Delipow Battery Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its AAA Rechargeable Batteries with Charger for $15.11 Prime shipped with the code 465L6VEK at checkout. Down 46% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar kit. If you’re tired of throwing away AAA batteries from your game controllers or remotes, this is a great way to remedy that. It includes four AAA batteries as well as a charger to get you started. The charger is powered over microUSB it can easily use a computer’s port or a phone’s plug to top the batteries off. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 happy shoppers.

If you already have a charger, spend $13 to pick up eight more AAA batteries. They’re from Amazon Basics and carry a stellar 4.6/5 star rating from over 170,000 customers. The only downside to going with this option is you’ll have to supply your own charger. But, if that’s not a problem for you, then this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Looking for other ways to save? Our green deals guide is a must see. We update it constantly with the best sales from around the web on ways to save you money through conserving energy or ditching fuel and oil for batteries. Just today, we found a deal on Segway electric scooters with prices from $190.

More about the Deleepow Rechargeable Batteries:

  • Packed with 4 bay Smart Charger +4 counts 1.5V 800mWh lithium AAA batteries rechargeable
  • Updated generation, recharge Up to 1500 Cycle
  • Can charge any 1/2/3/4 counts AA/AAA li-ion rechargeable batteries fully within 2 hours

