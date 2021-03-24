FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this Linksys Velop MX10 mesh router system at $150 off

B&H is currently offering the Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $549.99 shipped. Normally selling for $700, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since August, and matches the all-time low. With Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in tow, this Linksys mesh router delivers 6,000-square feet of coverage and up to 5.3Gb/s network speeds to your home. So even if you have a house full of online video game players, Netflix bingers, and plenty of smart home devices, this system should be able to keep up. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding the wired side of your setup, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 590 customers and you can get some additional insight in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Adopt Wi-Fi 6 for less when you opt for this TP-Link AX21 Router instead at $90. While you won’t be getting the same whole-home coverage or higher-end speeds as found on the lead deal, this much more affordable alternative will still give your home network a boost with up to 1.8Gb/s speeds and dual-band coverage. The 4.5/5 star rating from over 7,700 customers is a nice touch, too.

For those hoping to build out their own home network that’s a bit more flexible than an off the shelf system, be sure to check out these rare Ubiquiti UniFi discounts. You’ll find everything from PoE switches to mesh access points and more from $81.

Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

Meant for expanding wireless coverage in large homes, the MX10 Velop AX5300 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System from Linksyssupports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology for up to 5300 Mb/s of total throughput. You get a 2.4 GHz band with up to 1147 Mb/s and a 5 GHz band for up to 2402 Mb/s. With 4×4 MU-MIMO support, that equates to up to 8 simultaneous, dedicated connections.

