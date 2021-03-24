FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s PS5-ready 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV touts 120Hz refresh rates at $250 off

-
HDTVHome TheaterB&HSony
Save $250 $948

B&H is currently offering the Sony X950H 55-inch 4K Smart HDTV for $948 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,198, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings, is one of the first notable price cuts to date, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 55-inch 4K panel, this Sony TV arrives with a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure it can keep up with PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming. That’s alongside integrated AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features, as well as native streaming service support and four HDMI ports to complete the package. Over 425 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s featured deal is currently sitting below the price you’d pay on the 49-inch model. But if you’re looking to make out for less cash, the Sony X800H 55-inch TV will only set you back $798 at Amazon and still delivers 4K visuals and AirPlay 2 support, just without the higher-end 120Hz refresh rate found above. A 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers rounds out the package.

We’re still tracking a collection of other HDTVs on sale from $498 right now if the Sony models aren’t going to cut it. Highlights include 4K models, 75-inch variants, and even some offerings with bundled gift cards to sweeten the pot. But then be sure to swing by our home theater guide for even more ways to level up movie night.

Sony X950H 55-inch 4K Smart HDTV features:

Enjoy compatible movies and online content at four times the resolution of 1080p with the Sony X950H 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV. It has a 54.6″ LED display and incorporates Sony’s X-Motion Clarity technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision compatibility offer a wide color gamut and enhanced brightness and contrast to provide vibrant, lifelike images for compatible content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

B&H Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this Linksys Velop MX10 mesh ro...
Save 50% on a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers via A...
Sony XM4 ANC Headphones arrive at new low of $260 follo...
Fire TV Cube delivers 4K HDR playback with Disney+ and ...
JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speaker...
All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase R...
Grab a SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $6...
Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 7...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV with variable refresh rate sees first discount to $498

$498 Learn More
$500+ off

Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 75-inch, gift card promos, more

From $498 Learn More
$200 off

Max out your PS5 with VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K 120Hz AirPlay 2 Smart TV: $1,000 (Save $200)

$1,000 Learn More
Reg. $170+

FLYBIRD adjustable weight training bench with ‘no assembly required’ now $136 (Reg. $170+)

$136 Learn More

Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors have 240Hz refresh rates, up to 4,000-lumen lamps, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save $60

Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

FREE Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, Almost Gone, Muse Dash, more

FREE+ Learn More

Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Baby just launched clothing with organic fabric

Learn More