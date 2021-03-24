Sony’s PS5-ready 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV touts 120Hz refresh rates at $250 off

B&H is currently offering the Sony X950H 55-inch 4K Smart HDTV for $948 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,198, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings, is one of the first notable price cuts to date, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 55-inch 4K panel, this Sony TV arrives with a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure it can keep up with PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming. That’s alongside integrated AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features, as well as native streaming service support and four HDMI ports to complete the package. Over 425 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s featured deal is currently sitting below the price you’d pay on the 49-inch model. But if you’re looking to make out for less cash, the Sony X800H 55-inch TV will only set you back $798 at Amazon and still delivers 4K visuals and AirPlay 2 support, just without the higher-end 120Hz refresh rate found above. A 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers rounds out the package.

We’re still tracking a collection of other HDTVs on sale from $498 right now if the Sony models aren’t going to cut it. Highlights include 4K models, 75-inch variants, and even some offerings with bundled gift cards to sweeten the pot. But then be sure to swing by our home theater guide for even more ways to level up movie night.

Sony X950H 55-inch 4K Smart HDTV features:

Enjoy compatible movies and online content at four times the resolution of 1080p with the Sony X950H 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV. It has a 54.6″ LED display and incorporates Sony’s X-Motion Clarity technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision compatibility offer a wide color gamut and enhanced brightness and contrast to provide vibrant, lifelike images for compatible content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

