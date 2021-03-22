Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 75-inch, gift card promos, more

We have a series of great deals on 4K TVs today to refresh your setup for spring/summer from under $500. First up, Best Buy is now offering the VIZIO 65-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast OLED TV for $1,499.99 shipped. That’s $500 off the regular $2,000 price tag and the lowest total we can find. This is a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) display with a 120Hz ProGaming Engine that’s great for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Alongside the “luxurious bezel-less frame,” this model supports “Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa smart home devices” alongside access to thousands of apps and your favorite streaming services. Connectivity includes four HDMI jacks, a USB port, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more 4K TV deals.

A great way to save some cash and still score a giant 70-inch display is with the Insignia Smart 4K UHD TVs. They start at $260 with the 70-inch currently listed at $550 and provide all of the most important features, direct access to streaming services, and much more at a fraction of the price. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. But you’ll also want to check out some of the options below as well.

More 4K TV deals:

Then head over to our home theater guide for even more discounted upgrades. Alongside the new 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema from Hisense, we have deals on Fire TV Cube, this TCL Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, massive savings on Klipsch audio gear/speakers, and much more right here.

More on the VIZIO 65-inch Class 4K UHD OLED TV:

Precision, refined to an art. Art, perfected to a masterpiece. A masterpiece, engineered to the finest detail. Behold the power of the new 2021 VIZIO OLED TV. In the realm of picture quality, contrast is king, and VIZIO OLED has unprecedented contrast that is truly infinite, with pixels that reach perfect black. Movies are transformed by this pure pixel perfection, while sports are clearer and more engaging. The intense OLED Ultra Color Spectrum® brings more than one billion authentic colors that are even more spectacular against absolute black.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!