This Apple Health-ready smart scale is yours for $15 Prime shipped

1byone Products Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZOETOUCH Apple Health-ready Smart Scale for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and delivers a price that we’ve seen beaten only once before. This highly-affordable smart scale can be synced with all major health platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit. Owners will be able to easily keep tabs on 14 essential body composition measurements ranging from BMI, body fat, weight, and more. It’s comprised of tempered glass and realtime measurements are shown using a backlit LED display. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s list of best-selling scales will showcase just how good of a deal the offer above actually is. Many of the options there aren’t smart and still cost more. The moss & stone Bathroom Scale does manage to undercut it at $14 Prime shipped, but it doesn’t feature any sort of smart functionality. That being said, it could be a viable option if you aren’t concerned with Apple Health integration and the like.

And if you’d prefer to have a more premium smart scale, Withings Body+ is down to $79 along with many other discounts like the company’s Sleep Tracking Pad at $21 off. Oh, and don’t forget that you can easily tidy up your bathroom with two of IRIS 3-Drawer Organizers at $8 each.

ZOETOUCH Apple Health Smart Scale features:

Pairing ZOETOUCH Body Fat Scale with 1byone Health App and sync data and account with Google Fit, Apple Health, check and share your weights data anywhere and anytime;You also can export the data through app

This digital body weight scale with 14 essential measurements,like weight, BMI, Body Fat, Body Water etc.All results will show on 1byone health app

