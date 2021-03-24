Declutter your office, basement, or garage with two IRIS 3-Drawer Organizers at $8 each

Amazon is offering the two IRIS 3-Drawer Organizers for $16.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer is good for at least 15% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your desk or workshop is feeling a bit cluttered, it may be time to get organized. These three-drawer solutions aim to make the process easy without making it difficult to find whatever piece of gear you need next. Each unit measures roughly 8.4 by 6.75 by 6.9 inches, offering up plenty of room for stationery, cables, small tools, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you have a desk with drawers, perhaps you would be better off with this interlocking organizer set at $10 Prime shipped. This is an affordable way to take charge of messy desk drawers. Each piece can interlock to create your own custom layout. This set has more than 3,250 Amazon reviews with an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when overhauling your setup with one of the other tantalizing deals we’ve uncovered. Standout offers include this Z-shaped gaming desk for $56, Ameriwood’s Fireplace TV Stand at $115 off, and these 49-foot RGB strip lights for $15 Prime shipped.

IRIS 3-Drawer Organizer features:

The compact drawer is the perfect way to make the most of a cluttered space

Smooth to open drawers make grabbing contents quick and easy

Durable drawer units are easy to clean

Stack small plastic drawer organizer to help maximize storage space

Dimensions: 8. 38″L x 6. 75″W x 6. 88″H

Inside Drawer Dimensions: 7. 25″L x 5. 0″W x 1. 13″H

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!