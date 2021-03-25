Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil support, more at $70 off

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $679 shipped in select styles. Down from the usual $749 going rate, you’re saving $70 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. The 64GB models are also on sale for $559, down from $600.

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen and Apple Pencil support that makes it just as ideal for drawing and other creative work as it is for binging Netflix and the like. Everything is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor that’s supplemented by Touch ID in the power button, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a USB-C port. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

Then be sure to check out all of the offers in our Apple guide. Alongside these ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 discounts, this morning saw an AirPods sale kick off at Woot with Pro models and more on sale from $100.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!