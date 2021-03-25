FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPods Pro fall to $160 in Woot refurb sale (Orig. $249), more from $100

-
Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple AirPods from $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Amongst all of the savings, AirPods Pro at $159.99 is our top pick. Having originally fetched $249 and going for $220 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With active noise cancelling leading the way, AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet with other notable features like spatial audio, Hey Siri, and more. That’s on top of IPX4 water-resistance to ensure they can tag along through workouts, as well as up to 24-hours of playback with the charging case. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also on sale today at Woot, you’ll find the second-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $99.99. Down from the original $199 going rate, today’s offer is well under the usual $160 going rate we’ve seen recently in new condition and marking one of the best prices to date. Those who don’t need the more premium feature set noted above will find the more entry-level AirPods to be a great option that lets you pocket some extra savings along the way. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

Yesterday saw the popular Sony XM4 ANC Headphones go on sale for the lowest price yet at $260, delivering a notable offer on some over-ear cans. But then be sure to check out all of the offers in our headphones guide, including this collection of Jabra offerings from $60 that are headlined by the latest Elite 85t at $200.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

