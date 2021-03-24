FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $80 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $80 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $349. Free shipping is available to all. Throughout the sale today you’ll find everything from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel and Milanese loop offerings, Cellular models, and more. You can shop the entire collection of discounts here while locking in the best prices of 2021 so far.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Those who don’t need the latest and greatest can still lock-in upwards of $300 in savings on select Apple Watch Series 5 models right now, as well. Then go check out this rare discount on the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band at $42 as well as this leather loop Apple Watch band at just $8.50.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

