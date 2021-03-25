This 2-in-1 charging dock refuels Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers: $12 (Save 29%)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon 2-in-1 Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you prefer Nintendo’s Joy-Con or Pro controllers, this handy dock is ready to accommodate both. You’ll be able to choose from charging four Joy-Con controllers or two alongside a Nintendo’s Pro offering thanks to an upward-facing USB-C port. There are five indicator lights up front that make it simple to quickly identify the charging status of each unit. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

All in on Joy-Con controllers? If so, this alternative at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to spend a fair amount less while still being able to top off four Joy-Con controllers at once. Bear in mind that going this route sacrifices the ability to refuel a Pro unit, which should be acceptable if you have no plans to buy one going forward.

Keep the ball rolling by perusing some of our other gaming-related deals. Notable discounts include Amazon’s in-house gaming desk for $85 alongside today’s best video game markdowns. Oh, and in case you missed it, be sure to check out Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors with up to 240Hz refresh rates.

Fosmon 2-in-1 Charging Dock features:

With Fosmon’s dual charging station, you can easily charge up to 4 Joy-Cons or 2 Joy-Cons and a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Waiting too long to charger your controller? With our HIGH SPEED dual charger docking station, it can quickly charge your Nintendo Switch controllers in fast speed efficiently.

Has 5 individual LED indicators to show the charging status of your Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. LEDs will turn red when charging and green when the controller is fully charged.

