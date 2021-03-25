This 2-in-1 charging dock refuels Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers: $12 (Save 29%)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon 2-in-1 Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you prefer Nintendo’s Joy-Con or Pro controllers, this handy dock is ready to accommodate both. You’ll be able to choose from charging four Joy-Con controllers or two alongside a Nintendo’s Pro offering thanks to an upward-facing USB-C port. There are five indicator lights up front that make it simple to quickly identify the charging status of each unit. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
All in on Joy-Con controllers? If so, this alternative at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to spend a fair amount less while still being able to top off four Joy-Con controllers at once. Bear in mind that going this route sacrifices the ability to refuel a Pro unit, which should be acceptable if you have no plans to buy one going forward.
Keep the ball rolling by perusing some of our other gaming-related deals. Notable discounts include Amazon’s in-house gaming desk for $85 alongside today’s best video game markdowns. Oh, and in case you missed it, be sure to check out Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors with up to 240Hz refresh rates.
Fosmon 2-in-1 Charging Dock features:
- With Fosmon’s dual charging station, you can easily charge up to 4 Joy-Cons or 2 Joy-Cons and a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
- Waiting too long to charger your controller? With our HIGH SPEED dual charger docking station, it can quickly charge your Nintendo Switch controllers in fast speed efficiently.
- Has 5 individual LED indicators to show the charging status of your Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. LEDs will turn red when charging and green when the controller is fully charged.
