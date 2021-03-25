FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 2-in-1 charging dock refuels Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers: $12 (Save 29%)

-
AmazonFosmon
29% off $12

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon 2-in-1 Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you prefer Nintendo’s Joy-Con or Pro controllers, this handy dock is ready to accommodate both. You’ll be able to choose from charging four Joy-Con controllers or two alongside a Nintendo’s Pro offering thanks to an upward-facing USB-C port. There are five indicator lights up front that make it simple to quickly identify the charging status of each unit. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

All in on Joy-Con controllers? If so, this alternative at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to spend a fair amount less while still being able to top off four Joy-Con controllers at once. Bear in mind that going this route sacrifices the ability to refuel a Pro unit, which should be acceptable if you have no plans to buy one going forward.

Keep the ball rolling by perusing some of our other gaming-related deals. Notable discounts include Amazon’s in-house gaming desk for $85 alongside today’s best video game markdowns. Oh, and in case you missed it, be sure to check out Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors with up to 240Hz refresh rates.

Fosmon 2-in-1 Charging Dock features:

  • With Fosmon’s dual charging station, you can easily charge up to 4 Joy-Cons or 2 Joy-Cons and a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
  • Waiting too long to charger your controller? With our HIGH SPEED dual charger docking station, it can quickly charge your Nintendo Switch controllers in fast speed efficiently.
  • Has 5 individual LED indicators to show the charging status of your Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. LEDs will turn red when charging and green when the controller is fully charged.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fosmon

About the Author

Do photo or video work? Ensure your monitor is color ac...
Just $5.50 Prime shipped will snag MoKo’s Mini Sm...
Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A lets you bing...
Samsung’s UV gear sanitizer with Qi smartphone ch...
Anker integrates 256GB NVMe SSD into its 4-in-1 USB-C H...
Replenish your stock of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sh...
Prep for days on the trail with a 2-pack of Amazon Basi...
LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz fall to $16 (...
Show More Comments

Related

New Hori Split Pad Pro receives Monster Hunter Rise treatment, overhauls your Nintendo Switch

Order Now! Learn More
75% off

Nintendo eShop indie games from $3: Donut County, Overcooked! 2, more up to 75% off

From $3 Learn More

Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup launches in time for peak camping season; pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $119+

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble kit upgrades your iPhoneography setup for $100

$100 Learn More
Save now

JBL refurb. Assistant-enabled Link Portable smart speaker hits $70 (New low), more from $45

From $45 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: One Deck Dungeon, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $30

adidas collaborates with Peloton for a clothing collection, prices under $100: Here are our favorites

Learn More
Reg. $170

Do photo or video work? Ensure your monitor is color accurate with the SpyderX Pro at $130

$130 Learn More