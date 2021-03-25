This Amazon-made gaming desk has a monitor stand, headphone holder, more: $85 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Desk for $85.20 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you like to game while seated at your desk, this Amazon-made desk could have your name written all over it. Not only does it feature a built-in cup holder, but also dedicated compartments for controllers, headphones, and the list goes on. Once set up it will span 51 by 23.4 by 35.8 inches. The integrated monitor stand is ready to uphold a 32-inch display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Furinno’s A-Frame Desk at $49. It wields a simplistic design, allowing to blend well in almost any space. Measurements span 17.9- 31.6 by 35.5 by 17.9 inches, making this a great solution for compact rooms. Over 7,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, be sure to consider the Z-shaped gaming desk we spotted yesterday for $56. It’s yet another more affordable alternative if you’re willing to sacrifice Amazon branding. No matter which desk you decide on, don’t forget that you can keep it free of clutter with two IRIS 3-Drawer Organizers at $8 each. And for those times when you want to play on a massive screen, Optoma just unveiled two new 4K gaming projectors with up to 240Hz refresh rates.

Amazon Basics Gaming Desk features:

Computer desk designed for avid computer gamer and online multi-player fans

Equipped with multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup

Steel K-leg design to complement modern lifestyle and provide extra stability

