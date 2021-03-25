FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $40, Borderlands 3 Ultimate $35, more

-
Apps GamesWalmartActivision
Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Still typically fetching $50 to $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked thus far on the standard Xbox One version (also playable on Series X/S without the enhancements). Taking on the role of elite operatives, players are on the “the trail of a shadowy figure named perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.” For more details on what to expect from this one dive into our hands-on review and this coverage of the season one content. You’ll also find loads more below including Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, The Flame In The Flood, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more

Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it

Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Activision

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, One De...
Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: El...
Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, ...
Score this Nintendo Mario Boo Mansion diorama for your ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, Almos...
Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been ha...
Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-cours...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Essential Picks PlayStation game sale has 190 titles up to 60% off: Black Ops Cold War, more

Now Live! Learn More
Reg. $40

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $40) + more

$9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now

Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build

Learn More
Reg. $79

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
Shop now

All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

30% off+ Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + extra 30% off clearance

+ 30% off Learn More
Reg. $130

WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

$80 Learn More