Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $40, Borderlands 3 Ultimate $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Still typically fetching $50 to $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked thus far on the standard Xbox One version (also playable on Series X/S without the enhancements). Taking on the role of elite operatives, players are on the “the trail of a shadowy figure named perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.” For more details on what to expect from this one dive into our hands-on review and this coverage of the season one content. You’ll also find loads more below including Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, The Flame In The Flood, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $40+)
- On PSN and the Xbox marketplace
- (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Flame In The Flood $4 (Reg. $15)
- Tales from the Borderlands $20 (Reg. $25)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Brawler Bundle Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Capcom Publisher sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale from $11
- Xbox Mega Man Franchise sale from $6
- Dragon Quest XI S $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Crash 4, Assassin’s Creed, much more
- Hit the video games section from the menu on the left side of the page
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo
Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more
New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order
Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more
Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
