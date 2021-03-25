Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $40, Borderlands 3 Ultimate $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Still typically fetching $50 to $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked thus far on the standard Xbox One version (also playable on Series X/S without the enhancements). Taking on the role of elite operatives, players are on the “the trail of a shadowy figure named perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.” For more details on what to expect from this one dive into our hands-on review and this coverage of the season one content. You’ll also find loads more below including Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, The Flame In The Flood, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

