eufyCam E 3-camera system delivers 365-day battery life at $280 (Save 30%)

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its eufyCam E 3-Camera Security System for $279.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $395, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $55, and matches the best we’ve seen in over a year. Paired with the base station are three completely wireless cameras which can surveil your property indoors and out with 1080p streams. The package comes backed by an IP65 waterproof rating, ensuring the cameras can withstand the elements. A built-in battery yields roughly a full year of usage before needing to be recharged and Alexa integration rounds out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If a single camera will do the trick, going with the popular eufy 2K Indoor Cam at $36 is a great way to save some extra cash. While you’ll be ditching the weather-resistant and battery-powered designs on the lead package, this one brings HomeKit into the mix alongside much of the same motion alerts and smart home control. A 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,800 customers completes the package.

And speaking of Anker eufy discounts, we’re still spotting a pair of discounts on the brand’s Smart Lock Touch models with built-in fingerprint scanners from $144. Or if you’re in need of a new robotic vacuum, the smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30 is down to $230. Just be sure to check out our review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ offering.

eufyCam E features:

The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (Or 3 years in standby mode) per charge, indoors and out. eufyCam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features. 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.

