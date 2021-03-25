FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LIFX’s new Nightvision HomeKit Color Light Bulb sees first drop to $60 (Save 25%), more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Nightvision A19 Smart HomeKit Color Light Bulb for $59.99 shipped. Down from its usual $80 going rate that you’ll find direct from LIFX, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks only the second notable price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. LIFX’s latest addition to its smart home stable arrives with an 1,100-lumen output and its usual roster of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. That’s alongside full color and white temperature illumination. And more unique to this offering, the bulb lives up to its name by outputting controllable infrared light to assist night vision cameras and the like. Reviews are still rolling in, but LIFX is highly-rated overall. Head below for more.

Those who can just live with a dimmable bulb will want to check out this price cut on the LIFX Mini White for $15.60 at Amazon. Normally fetching $20, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer marking the best price of 2021 so far. This offering delivers the same standalone design mentioned above with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support. But for its more affordable price tag, you’ll be ditching the more novel night vision features, color output, and dropping down to 800-lumens of illumination. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Then go hit up all of the markdowns currently live in our smart home guide. An easy highlight from this week so far is TP-Link’s Alexa and Assistant smart plug at just $10, delivering a notable addition to almost any setup at the lowest price in six months.

LIFX Nightvision HomeKit Color Bulb features:

This full color, ultra-bright LIFX – pronounced Life X – comes with infrared light that let’s you check in on your baby – or fur-baby – and look out for burglars. See through glass, see further and see clearer on video… but not to the naked eye. In fact, don’t forget when it’s not “off” keeping guard, it doubles as a normal smart light: schedules, scenes, whites, colors, and all the major voice assistants, and a killer app.

