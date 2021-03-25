NZXT is no stranger here at 9to5Toys, and when they reached out with an opportunity to check out their first-ever AMD motherboard, we were all for it. We’re also huge AMD fans around here, though Intel is absolutely great in its own right. The NZXT N7 B550 is the company’s first motherboard based on an AMD platform, as they’ve previously only launched Intel-based boards. So, without further ado, let’s dive into what makes the NZXT N7 B550 a great choice for your next build.

NZXT’s N7 B550 motherboard has plenty of I/O

Something that I’ve loved about the most recent motherboard releases is the ample I/O that you find around back and inside. NZXT is no slouch here, with three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) ports around the back, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, four more USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the back panel alongside two more USB 2.0, and a generous two USB 3.0 headers and three more USB 2.0 headers inside. That’s quite a bit of I/O, especially since inside there’s an additional USB-C header, should your case support it.

Connectivity worthy of next-generation technology

Not only will you find all the I/O that we listed above on the back of this motherboard, but there’s plenty of other connectivity. For instance, there’s optical S/PDIF output for audio alongside 5.1-channel hookups. Plus, HDMI is in tow if you have a supported processor.

Wi-Fi 6E is also onboard with dual antennas around back for 802.11ax connectivity, plus there’s 2.5G Ethernet available for wired networking. Bluetooth 5.2 is in tow for connecting peripherals and headsets, as well.

On the board itself, you’ll find six SATA ports capable of 6GB/s transfer speeds in and of themselves. But, if you’re like me and have ditched large-format storage, then you’ll enjoy the dual M.2 slots underneath the shrouds. One slot is PCIe 4.0 compatible while the other is limited to PCIe 3.0, but both are capable of some amazing speeds. Also, for when Wi-Fi takes its next step forward, the M.2 E-Key under the I/O shroud can be replaced with a new card, should the need arise.

12+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design + 6-layer PCB is great for entry-level overclocking

Something that AMD holds over Intel is overclocking on all motherboards. You’ll find that the NZXT N7 B550 is no exception here, since it features 8+4 EPS connectors on top for ample power delivery to the CPU, plus the 12+2 phase setup ensures that all of the power that reaches the CPU is nice and clean.

Compatible with the latest processors

While you might see that I put a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU into my N7 B550, it’s compatible with the latest 5000-series processors just the same. In all, this motherboard will work with 3000-, 4000-, and 5000-series processors, outside of the Ryzen 3400G and 3200G.

Memory compatibility is also off the charts, with it supporting up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM at up to 4733MHz+ OC for extreme performance.

Pricing and availability

The NZXT N7 B550 will retail for $229.99 and is available now at NZXT’s website.

