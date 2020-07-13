DDR4 memory brought with it many enhancements when upgrading from DDR4. The two biggest new features were faster speeds and higher capacity, both of which HyperX is taking full advantage of with its latest Predator and FURY RGB memory kits. Sporting up to 256GB of RAM and up to 4800MHz speeds, these DDR4 RAM modules are Intel XMP certified and have even been cleared by AMD as “Ready for Ryzen.” What can you expect with HyperX’s latest RAM? Keep reading to find out more.

HyperX Predator 256GB 4800MHz RAM? Say what?

HyperX’s latest RAM modules are quite insane with what they offer. You’ll find the DDR4 Predator lineup with speeds of up to 4800MHz and latencies from C12 to C19, which offers fantastic performance. These RAM modules have a black aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB to offer a sleek look. Coming in 8, 16, or 32GB modules in kits of two, four, or eight DIMMs, these setups offer up to 256GB of overall RAM capacity for high-end and high-performance systems.

“We are excited to expand the HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 families of products to offer PC enthusiasts more options to choose from when building a PC,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “Ideal for users who want high-performance, stylish memory upgrades, these new models offer users faster speeds and higher capacities with maximum reliability for a minimal investment.”

FURY RGB is a more cost-effective, but still high-tier RAM option

While picking up 4800MHz DDR4 RAM will likely set you back quite a bit, opting for HyperX’s FURY RGB DDR4 is a great alternative. There’s easy Plug n Play 2400MHz or 2666MHz options here, but HyperX has kits up to 3733MHz with up to 128GB of RAM available.

Plus, with RGB here, these modules add an extra bit of flair to any desk setup, setting your rig apart from the rest.

What’s even crazier is that HyperX reached two memory milestones, in which a two DIMM configuration reached 6600MHz and a single DIMM reached 6683MHz, which both are documented on YouTube. If you’re wanting the ultimate performance RAM, HyperX’s latest offerings should be high on your list of choices.

Pricing and availability

There is no set shipping timeframe yet, but we do have a pricing structure. The full breakdown can be found in HyperX’s press release, but you’ll find that these modules start at $71 and go up to $1,310, depending on what configuration you choose.

