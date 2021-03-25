Smith & Wesson isn’t the only knife manufacturer with new releases landing ahead of peak camping season. A new Old Timer Trail Boss lineup is now up for pre-order at Amazon. It’s available in several variants, with both folding and fixed-blade designs. Each unit is intentionally made with outdoor activities in mind but will unquestionably come in handy when opening packages, knocking out projects around the house, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Old Timer Trail Boss

After spending more than 70 years in the knife-making business, Old Timer has become a trusted brand for many. The company touts a track record of long-lasting blades that are able to be handed down “from one generation to the next.” The latest series in the company’s lineup is referred to as Old Timer Trail Boss.

There are a total of five variants that are currently up for grabs right now. If successful, there’s always a possibility that more may pop up in the future. The lineup consists of low and more moderately-priced solutions with both fixed and folding-blade options available.

Arguably the gutting hook knives are the most daunting of the bunch. There are a couple to pick from with blades that range from 7.5 to 8 inches long. If you opt for a fixed-blade design, the knife will be accompanied by a black Kydex fitted sheath. This material is known for being waterproof, scratch-resistant, and maintain a shape that would otherwise stretch or shrink.

As with much of the competition, Old Timer’s Trail Boss lineup utilizes 8Cr stainless steel for its blades. The handle on each variant bears a black and green appearance and is manufactured by Kraton. It’s clear in pictures that these feature quite a bit of texture, which should bolster your grip.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the upcoming Old Timer Trail Boss kicks off from $13.44. While basic, the model with the lowest cost is bound to be useful in a variety of situations. Depending on the use case and preferred style, pricing can work its way up to $34.99. The first batch of pre-orders is slated to go out beginning on April 19.

9to5Toys’ Take

With several Smith & Wesson releases like Tanto and Karambit also up for pre-order at pricing that’s quite similar, it’s clear that Old Timer Trail Boss will face some stiff competition. Anyone after a standout appearance should definitely have a look at those. Loyalty in this product category can often take hold of buyers, though, so Old Timer users may prefer to stick with their tried-and-true brand of choice.

