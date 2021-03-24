Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ fall to best prices of the year at up to $232 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $679 shipped for the 128GB model. Usually fetching $850, you’re looking at $171 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $71 and marking the best price of 2021 so far. Those in need of extra storage can also step up higher-end 256GB and 512GB configurations at up to $232 off.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $529.99. Down from its $650 going rate, you’re saving $120 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $30 and marking a new 2021 low. Additional storage tiers are also available, as well. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head on over to our Android guide for additional hardware price cuts before checking out all of the best app and game deals still live in our latest roundup. Otherwise, this Kindle Kids Edition tablet discount might be of interest considering there’s an all-time low attached at $75, as well as Amazon Kids+ access.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!