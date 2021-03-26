Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band for $13 (Save 35%)

WAAILU (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band in a variety of styles for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $20 going rate, today’s offer is discounting a selection of styles, sizes, and colors, amounting to 35% in savings, beating our previous mention by $2, and marking a new all-time low. This braided Apple Watch band looks to deliver a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 890 customers. Head below for more.

Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band features:

It is the same as the wrist size measurement method on Apple’s official website. If your Apple watch is 38/40mm, choose 1-9; if your Apple watch is 42/44mm, choose 4-12. It’s a stretch bracelet wrist bands and fits snugly without constriction. Durable Solo Loop Braided band makes you feel comfortable to wear. The bands for apple Watch comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto iWatch precisely and securely. Easy and direct installation and one button removal.

