All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

Verizon Wireless is launching a new buy more and save sale that’s taking 30% off when you buy three accessories, 35% off when adding four items to your cart, or the full 40% off with five smartphone essentials. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the eligible offerings, our top picks fall to Apple’s lineup of MagSafe iPhone 12 cases and chargers, including the MagSafe Duo and more. Across the board, these are the best prices to date on the new first-party accessories and well below previous offers whether you’re saving 30% or the full 40%. Head below for all of the details.

Those who just picked up an iPhone 12 and are looking to deck it out with accessories will find today’s sale particularly notable, as the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger can be bundled with a Silicone MagSafe Case and standard MagSafe Charger for $153.24. That’s $64 off the going rate and $30 under the combined all-time lows on the accessories.

You can also take up to 40% off the following in any combination just by adding three or more of the accessories to your cart.

MagSafe Duo Charger: $130

MagSafe Wallet: $60

MagSafe Leather Case: $60

MagSafe Silicone Case: $50

MagSafe Clear Case: $50

MagSafe Charger: $40

MagSafe Leather Sleeve: $130

Then make sure to go check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide today. We’re tracking a notable refurbished AirPods Pro offer at $160 alongside more from $100, as well.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

