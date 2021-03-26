FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose Headphones 700 fall to $238 (Save 40%) in new cert. refurb eBay sale, more

-
The official Bose eBay storefront has now kicked off an extra 15% off sale on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, TV sound systems, and more. The discount will automatically be added at checkout and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $237.96. Having originally fetched $399, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, comes within $14 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price this year. This is also $61 under the Amazon sale price right now for a new condition pair.

Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag. Over 18,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, everything in today’s Bose refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more.

Other notable Bose deals:

Be sure to shop all of the price cuts today right here for everything else included in the Bose extra 15% off sale. Then head on over to our headphones guide for even more discounts as we close out the week.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

