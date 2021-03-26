GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the GermGuardian AC59 HEPA Air Purifier for $149.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $230 at Best Buy, this is up to $80 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and a perfect timing for allergy season. You’ll find a very similar model via Amazon on sale for $160 right now after you clip the on-page coupon. This model is rated to handle spaces as large as 338-square feet with a true HEPA filter to capture “99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold, dust and pet dander.” On top of that, it sports a built-in UV-C light that “destroys a host of viruses” as well as preset timers, variable speed selections, and an integrated carbon filter “that helps reduce odors.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Don’t need one that can cover a space that large? Consider the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $70 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one is rated for spaces up to 153-square feet, houses a similar UV light sanitizer, and carries stellar ratings from nearly 34,000 Amazon customers.

We are still tracking a solid $50 price drop on the high-end Blueair Blue Pure 211+ purifier, just make sure you check out the new View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking from Airthings and this ongoing deal on its Wave Plus smart air quality monitor. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including a solid deal on Ivation’s Ozone Generator.

More on the GermGuardian AC59 HEPA Air Purifier:

Clear the air with this GermGuardian three-in-one air purifier. A HEPA filter traps germs, spores and a variety of allergens, and a built-in UV-C light destroys a host of viruses. This GermGuardian three-in-one air purifier has a built-in carbon filter that helps reduce odors and a powerful fan that offers quiet but efficient operation.

