Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two years, now $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses for $37.99 shipped. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we tracked for over two years. If you spend a lot of time staring at screens, it may be time to invest in computer glasses. Today’s discount allows you to affordably go with one of the reputable brands in the industry, Gunnar. The company touts its lineup as the only offering out there with patented lens technology recommended by doctors. This pair of glasses is accompanied by a microfiber pouch, cleaning cloth, and 1-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to easily take your new glasses with you when traveling or commuting to the office? If so, check out Gunnar’s Flat-Fold Glasses Case at $10 Prime shipped. As the name implies, this unit features a flat design that’s bound to nicely fit in luggage, your glove compartment, and much more. A flocked velvet touch inner lining aims to prevent your new glasses from accidental scratches.

Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses features:

Gunnar produces the only Blue light blocking computer and gaming glasses with patented lens technology that is recommended by Doctors to protect and enhance your vision. Gunnar improves performance while viewing tablets, smartphones, TV & computers to reduce digital eye strain, fatigue and headaches.

Unlike other blue light blocking glasses, GUNNAR developed the blue light protection factor, telling you exactly how much of the peak Blue light spectrum (450nm) We’re blocking. Not all Blue light glasses in the market protects you from the strongest high-energy visible light.

