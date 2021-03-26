FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Streamline your desk with JUICEUP’s monitor mount, now $20 Prime shipped

-
mac accessoriesBest PC Gaming Deals
Save 20% $20

Amazon is offering the JUICEUP Single Monitor Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. With a little bit of effort, this monitor mount can help give your desk a more modern and minimalistic appearance. Instead of a bulky stand, all you’ll see is a streamlined pole that sleekly upholds your display. Cable clips take charge of messy cords to level up the look of your office space. This unit supports 360-degree rotation, 180-degree swivel, and 90-degree tilt to help deliver the perfect viewing angle. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When mounting your monitor, there’s a good chance you’ll leave some smudges behind. Thankfully you can invest some of today’s savings in a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. These will not leave streaks, ensuring your display can look just about as clean as when you purchased it.

There are many other discounts live right now that you may want to also consider grabbing. Examples include MoKo’s MacBook and iPhone stand for $21 Prime shippedthis Z-shaped gaming desk at $56, and OxyLED’s 49-foot RGB strip lights for $15 Prime shipped. For even more, be sure to peruse our guide for the best PC gaming deals.

JUICEUP Single Monitor Mount features:

  • The mount fits computer screens of 13 inch -27 inch, with a weight capacity of 17 LBs. VESA standards 75x75mm/100x100mm. The detachable VESA plate is installed with thumb screws that only require your fingers, not needing for additional tools.
  • The monitor arm can be easily and smoothly adjusted with a light push of your hand for an optimized viewing angle. This model extends and retracts +35° to -90° tilt, 180° swivel, and offers 360° rotation for portrait or landscape mode. Every joint on the arm is adjustable.
  • The height can be adjusted by moving the arm up or down along the support pole, based on your height or your ergonomic needs. The arm can reach up to 15 inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

About the Author

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey US...
Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your po...
Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two y...
VANKYO projectors up to 51% off: Native 1080p LED $147,...
Samsung T5 Portable 2TB SSD now $210.50 (Amazon low, Re...
Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three devi...
Dell’s GTX 1650 Super desktop sports a 6-core i5 ...
Bring your MacBook and iPhone to eye level with MoKo...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

HP’s $200 Chromebook 14 offers 9-hour battery life, USB-C, more (Save 20%)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Istanbul, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
$10 off

Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with this all-in-one weather station at $23

$23 Learn More
22% off

Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection for $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

$23.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $200+

GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

$150 Learn More

Anker debuts new PowerWave Sense iPhone stand, compact 20W USB-C charger, more

Read more Learn More