Streamline your desk with JUICEUP’s monitor mount, now $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the JUICEUP Single Monitor Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. With a little bit of effort, this monitor mount can help give your desk a more modern and minimalistic appearance. Instead of a bulky stand, all you’ll see is a streamlined pole that sleekly upholds your display. Cable clips take charge of messy cords to level up the look of your office space. This unit supports 360-degree rotation, 180-degree swivel, and 90-degree tilt to help deliver the perfect viewing angle. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When mounting your monitor, there’s a good chance you’ll leave some smudges behind. Thankfully you can invest some of today’s savings in a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. These will not leave streaks, ensuring your display can look just about as clean as when you purchased it.

There are many other discounts live right now that you may want to also consider grabbing. Examples include MoKo’s MacBook and iPhone stand for $21 Prime shipped, this Z-shaped gaming desk at $56, and OxyLED’s 49-foot RGB strip lights for $15 Prime shipped. For even more, be sure to peruse our guide for the best PC gaming deals.

JUICEUP Single Monitor Mount features:

The mount fits computer screens of 13 inch -27 inch, with a weight capacity of 17 LBs. VESA standards 75x75mm/100x100mm. The detachable VESA plate is installed with thumb screws that only require your fingers, not needing for additional tools.

The monitor arm can be easily and smoothly adjusted with a light push of your hand for an optimized viewing angle. This model extends and retracts +35° to -90° tilt, 180° swivel, and offers 360° rotation for portrait or landscape mode. Every joint on the arm is adjustable.

The height can be adjusted by moving the arm up or down along the support pole, based on your height or your ergonomic needs. The arm can reach up to 15 inches.

