This Z-shaped gaming desk ships to your door for $56 (Save $44)

Songmics Direct (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Z-shaped Gaming Desk for $55.99 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect gaming desk for your setup, this could be the one. It shakes things up with Z-shaped legs, bundled cup and headphone holders, and the list goes on. The black colorway is combined with red accents throughout, a pairing that’s likely to make this unit look great in almost any game room. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prop up a tablet on your new desk with MoKo’s $6 Tablet Stand. It weighs in at only 1.76-ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and folds flat when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

There are many other discounts live right now that you may want to also consider grabbing. Examples include this 32-inch RGB desk pad for $14.50, DeskCycle’s Under Desk Exerciser for $147, and OxyLED’s 49-foot RGB strip lights for $15 Prime shipped. For even more, be sure to peruse our guide for the best PC gaming deals.

SONGMICS Z-shaped Gaming Desk features:

You have the final say! Install the headphone hook on your left and cup holder on your right, or vice versa. You may also remove them as you need

Tangled cables make your room look messy, which may ruin your mood for exciting gaming. Luckily, this gaming desk is equipped with two cable holes to help you get rid of it

Reading a book or catching up on a report? No problem. This 45.7”L x 23.6”W large desk can help you out with those, too. Even better, the slightly notched front lets you sit close to the desk, helping you work comfortably

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!