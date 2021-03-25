FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring your MacBook and iPhone to eye level with MoKo’s adjustable stand, now $21 Prime shipped

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Laptop and Smartphone Stand for $21.24 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. If you work from a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop each day and suffer from neck pain, uplifting your display to eye level can prove to be a great way to alleviate that discomfort. Not only will this affordable stand help uplift your computer, but also a smartphone. This is thanks to fold-out iPhone or Android device holders on both the left and right side. MoKo’s offering is ready for any modern MacBook and most other laptops with an up to 15.6-inch display. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need an integrated smartphone holder? Why not grab this aluminum laptop stand instead? It’s only $7 Prime shipped, a price that’s really hard to overlook. There are six different height-adjustment levels, helping ensure you can find the perfect viewing angle for your needs.

Haven’t had your fill of Mac and smartphone accessory deals yet? Great, because we’ve got several more for you to consider. One standout on the Mac department is Anker’s 4-in-1 USB-C Hub thanks to an integrated 256GB NVMe solid-state drive. It just received its first price drop thanks to an on-page coupon that takes 20% off. And don’t forget to peruse today’s smartphone accessory roundup. There you’ll find some charging stations, car mounts, and the list goes on.

MoKo Laptop and Smartphone Stand features:

  • Adjustable laptop stand is made of special plastic materials and supports the devices up to 22 pounds. It’s sturdy and durable to keep your laptop in palce securely. The anti-slip design help your notebook/laptop stay in place, avoid any scratch and slip. Compatible with all notebooks, tablet PC, laptops up to 15.6″.
  • With Foldable Design, portable thin size, it’s easy to use and carry for travel. The size of the portable macbook stand is 10.94*10.94*0.98 (inch). The anti-slip holder on the panel will hold your notebook/laptop safely on the place.

