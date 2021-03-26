New Amazon low strikes this industrial L-shaped desk, now $72 shipped

Songmics Direct (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE L-Shaped Desk for $71.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This reasonably-priced desk boasts an industrial look and provides plenty of room for all of your devices. The unit wields a symmetrical design that extends 58.7 inches in either direction, allowing it to look great in a corner, the middle of a room, and more. Its frame is said to be sturdy enough to uphold 110 pounds of weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

VASAGLE L-Shaped Desk features:

Is your office currently only a rickety desk and an old-fashioned shelf? How are you supposed to come up with good ideas there? Create your home office with an industrial design look with this corner desk from VASAGLE

Both sides of this space-saving study desk are the same length, making it easy to fit into almost any office corner. The back corner is cut off to allow cables to go where they need to, ideal when used as a gaming desk to manage cords from consoles

The large desk top is made with engineered wood, which can bear loads of up to 110 lb; naturally, a stable base keeps it all up, and this comes in the form of a robust steel frame

