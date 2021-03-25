This LED desk lamp is dimmable, has five color modes, a USB port, more: $24 (Save 20%)

StarTOP (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HOMTECH LED Desk Lamp for $23.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Today’s discount delivers $6 of savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. Dimming is supported, and can be tweaked between five different settings using its touch sensor. It illuminates your space using “42 high-quality LED beads,” features five color modes, and a 1-amp USB charging port for topping off AirPods, a smartphone, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the lamp above isn’t to your liking for any reason, you could alternatively opt for this gooseneck solution at $14 Prime shipped. It will get the job done and it’s arguably much more flexible. Another perk is that this unit is operated using batteries, allowing it to go wherever needed. That being said, this offering doesn’t look nearly as flashy and forfeits the integrated USB charging port.

Need a new desk for your new lamp? It just so happens that this Amazon-made gaming desk is down to $85, offering up $35 of savings. For yet another lighting deal, don’t forget that you can grab two LED camping lanterns for $7.50 each. And if you simply want to add a bit of ambiance to the living room, Ameriwood’s Fireplace TV Stand is $115 off.

HOMTECH LED Desk Lamp features:

Dimmable LED desk lamp features 5 color mode with 5 brightness level each, enabling you to customize your desired light based on use. Thanks to the smart memory function for memory of light color and brightness, free to adjust and easy to keep personal setting

With 42 high-quality LED beads, this reading desk lamp emits uniform, soft and non-flickering light, which can effectively relieve eye fatigue and protect your eyes, ideal choice for children, students and office staffs

