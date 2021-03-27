Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, screwdrivers, and wrenches at $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech Wallet Multi-Tool for $8.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and goes head-to-head with the best pricing we’ve tracked since June. One of the difficulties of carrying a multi-tool is finding a comfortable way to tote it. Thankfully this standout solution slides right into your wallet. It functions as a can opener, bottle opener, two screwdrivers, two rulers, a 4-size wrench, wing-nut wrench, two knife edges, and a saw blade. Other features include a lanyard hole, 36-inch cord, rope cutter, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Cut spending when opting for this more affordable solution at $5 Prime shipped. It’s shaped like a frog and functions as a cord cutter, three-position hex wrench, bottle opener, 1-inch ruler, and more. Despite wielding all of these capabilities it only weighs 1 ounce and spans just 3.25 by 2 by 0.1 inches. Bear in mind that it’s not made to fit inside of a wallet.

Keep the ball rolling when peeking at some of the other deals we’ve found. Examples include Ivation’s odor-banishing Ozone Generator at $90. You can also grab two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each. Finally, don’t forget to check out our coverage of Old Timer’s new Trail Boss knife lineup.

Swiss+Tech Wallet Multi-Tool features:

Precision-crafted multi-tool designed to fit inside a wallet for on-the-go repairs and tasks

Features a can opener, bottle opener, 2 screwdrivers, 2 rulers, 4-size wrench, wing nut wrench, 2 knife edges and a saw blade

Made of solid stainless steel; instructions included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!