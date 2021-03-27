FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each (28% off)

Amazon is offering the two American Red Cross Clipray Crank-Powered Flashlight & Smartphone Charger for $15.20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% the typical rate there and comes within $0.21 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you plan on spending some time braving the outdoors in 2021, now’s a great time to add two of these crank-powered flashlight and charger units to your repertoire. Cranking for a minute provides 10 minutes of light. An integrated carabiner clip makes these easy to attach to a backpack and more. Cranking while connected to a smartphone will provide a current output of up to 500mA at 5V. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a more traditional solution, consider grabbing two EVEREADY LED Flashlights for $6 Prime shipped. These are battery operated, and your first batch is included. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars from well over 4,100 Amazon shoppers.

Want to see some of the related deals we’ve found? If so, scope out Energizer’s LED Headlamp for under $11. And if you want to add a splash of color to one of the rooms at home, peek at OxyLED’s 49-foot RGB strip lights for $15 Prime shipped. Finally, anyone on the hunt for an affordable smart plug can grab this one for $5.50 Prime shipped.

American Red Cross Clipray features:

  • Crank Powered Flashlight & Charger: Great for emergency kits or outdoor adventures, the hand-powered Clipray makes sure you’ve always got light & power for your smartphone, no batteries needed
  • Easy to Use & Portable: Crank for 1 minute to produce enough power for 10 minutes of light! Or use it to charge your smartphone or other device. A sturdy carabiner clip makes it easy to take anywhere
  • Charging Capability: The Clipray has a maximum charging current output of 500mA at 5V. Please check your specific devices’ charging requirements. The Clipray is a “direct-charge” device. It will supply USB power while you are cranking the handle

