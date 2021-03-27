Stealth-black Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces plunge as low as $50 (Up to 37% off)

Amazon is offering the Timex Originals Black-Brass Watch for $50.08 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. Even if you have an expansive watch collection, this timepiece is bound to set itself apart. While it embraces a design that’s largely black, a green pop of color on the second hand makes this an eye catching unit to say the least. The case is comprised of brass and clocks in at an average 42mm size. It can resist water damage in depths of up to 100 feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more black timepieces priced from $62.

Timex Originals Black-Brass Watch features:

Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars

Black dial with full markers; Green pop on second hand

Black 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal

Indiglo light-up watch dial

