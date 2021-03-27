FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stealth-black Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces plunge as low as $50 (Up to 37% off)

-
AmazonFashionTimexDiesel
37% off From $50

Amazon is offering the Timex Originals Black-Brass Watch for $50.08 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. Even if you have an expansive watch collection, this timepiece is bound to set itself apart. While it embraces a design that’s largely black, a green pop of color on the second hand makes this an eye catching unit to say the least. The case is comprised of brass and clocks in at an average 42mm size. It can resist water damage in depths of up to 100 feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more black timepieces priced from $62.

More watches on sale:

Haven’t had your fill fashion-related deals yet? You can look great while taking care of your eyes with Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses at $38. We’ve also spotted more stylish Invicta and Fossil timepieces up to 46% off. And if you’d like to refresh a pair of shoes, Rockport is taking an extra 20% off hundreds of styles.

Timex Originals Black-Brass Watch features:

  • Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars
  • Black dial with full markers; Green pop on second hand
  • Black 42mm brass case with mineral glass crystal
  • Indiglo light-up watch dial

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timex Diesel

About the Author

Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, scre...
Head outside this spring with up to 30% off best-sellin...
Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone charge...
Anker’s weekend deals kick off from $30: Thunderb...
Prep for spring road trips with TACKLIFE portable jump ...
Add TECKIN’s Wi-Fi dimmer switch to your smart ho...
Tacklife’s 1000A T8 MAX portable jump starter fal...
Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s Ergo...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Lenovo Yoga 9i Review: 2-in-1 flexible design and performance [Video]

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
33% off

Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, screwdrivers, and wrenches at $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
Save now

Head outside this spring with up to 30% off best-selling Little Tikes, VTech, Green Toys, + more

Up to 30% Learn More
Save 28%

Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each (28% off)

$7.50 each Learn More
$144 off

Save up to $144 in Woot’s 1-day-only Segway sale with deals from $375

From $375 Learn More
25% off

Anker’s weekend deals kick off from $30: Thunderbolt 3 dock, Solar Power Bank, more

From $30 Learn More
Save now

Prep for spring road trips with TACKLIFE portable jump starters + more from $16

From $16 Learn More