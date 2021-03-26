Rockport takes extra 20% off hundreds of styles: Dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

Rockport takes an extra 20% off already reduced styles when you apply promo code 20SALE at checkout. Find great deals on spring styles including dress shoes, sneakers, sandals and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Jarvis Lace-to-Toe Sneakers. This style is currently marked down to $68 and originally was priced at $110. These everyday sneakers will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and you can choose from three color options. The shoes feature cushioning for added comfort and also provide shock absorption as well. I also love how versatile this style is to pair with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

