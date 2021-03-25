Add these stylish Invicta and Fossil timepieces to your wardrobe at up to 46% off

Amazon is offering the Invicta S1 Rally 48mm Stainless Steel Watch for $62.30 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Want to add a standout timepiece to your collection? If so, this Invicta offering could prove difficult to overlook. It features a large 48mm case size that’s paired with a black leather band. The style is accompanied by a two-tone black and gold dial. This unit is ready to resist water even in depths of up to 100 meters. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another discounted timepiece that’s 46% off.

We’ve also spotted the Fossil Minimalist Leather Casual Watch for $63.98 shipped at Amazon. This offer takes $55 off and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Anyone that leans in the direction of minimalism is bound to like the look of this watch. It offers a “slimmed-down case” with an average-sized 44mm diameter. It’s paired with a leather band and can be swapped out for any of Fossil’s other 22mm offerings. This unit is ready to survive swimming depths of up to 165 feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Invicta S1 Rally 48mm Stainless Steel Watch features:

Black stainless steel case 48mm diameter x 13.5mm thick; Black dial

Japanese quartz movement, VD54 Caliber; Assembled in Japan; SR920SW battery included; Watch weight: 100 grams

Mineral crystal; Push/pull crown; Stationary stainless steel bezel with black top bezel ring; Functional Subdials: 60min, 60sec, 24hr; 100 meter water resistant: Suitable for recreational surfing, swimming, snorkeling, sailing and water sports. Not suitable for diving.

