Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter hits Amazon low at $23 (Reg. $39)

Amazon currently offers the Apple Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter for $23.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer amounts to over 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to bring an iPhone into the photo editing workflow or pair a wired keyboard or mouse with your iPad, this official Lightning adapter is worth a look. It supports USB 3.0 speeds for quickly transferring over photos from a flash drive or camera, while its USB port lets you type with a favorite wired mechanical keyboard or other peripheral. There’s a Lightning input as well for charging passthrough, as well. Head below for more.

But for those rocking a newer iPad Pro or Air with USB-C instead of Lightning, going with this Anker SD Card Reader at $13 is a great alternative. With both microSD and full-sized SD card slots, this aluminum adapter is perfect for photographers looking to quickly transfer photos and videos over from their cameras. I’ve been rocking one of these for over a year now and have found it to be quite the reliable offering, with Amazon reviewers agreeing.

Then go give our Apple guide a look for all of the other best deals live this weekend. While all of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are still on sale and seeing up to 40% discounts, you can still save $100 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini.

Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter features:

With the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, it’s easy to transfer photos and videos from your high-resolution digital camera to your iPad Pro. After you connect the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, your iPad Pro automatically opens the Photos app, which lets you choose photos and videos to import, then organizes them into albums.

