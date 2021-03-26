FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale ends the week with up to 33% off ANC earbuds, Lightning cables, more from $9

-
Anker is ending the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android charging essentials, speakers, and more from $9. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Earbuds for $67.99. Down from $80, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Anker’s earbuds arrive with up to 35-hour playback on a single charge alongside added noise cancellation features to block out the world around you. That’s alongside a pair of 11mm drivers for added bass and adjustable EQ and audio profile settings via the companion Soundcore app. Over 285 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Be sure to shop all of the other Anker deals this week in our coverage of the sale that went live on Monday for discounts on MagSafe chargers and more from $11. Then go check out the new Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 USB-C Hub with a built-in 256GB SSD that’s on sale for $80, not to mention thee Powerhouse II portable power stations at lows from $300.

Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Earbuds features:

Get optimized noise cancelling in any scenario thanks to Multimode hybrid active noise cancelling. With 90% less noise on the go, on your commute, or indoors, the only thing you’ll hear is music. An oversized 11mm bio-composite driver generates 50% more bass. Get ear bouncing beats without sacrificing clarity and treble. 6 microphones and a noise-cancelling algorithm isolate vocals from background noise and wind.

