Bring iOttie's popular Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount to your ride for $20 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesiOttie
Reg. $25 $20

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 43,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the unique iOttie One Touch mechanism to save even more cash by going with this Mpow Dashboard mount for $14 at Amazon. This offering sports a simpler design overall compared to the featured offering, but will keep a variety of smartphone sizes in-view while driving in much the same capacity as with the iOttie model.

Then be sure to go check out all of the offers in our smartphone accessories guide as we kick off the week. You can still score one of the first price cuts on iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand at $45, which is live alongside Spigen’s latest iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases from $10 and more.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount features:

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

