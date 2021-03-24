FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand drops to $45

-
Amazon
Save now $45

Amazon curently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $44.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is only the third notable discount to date and comes within $5 of our previous mention. iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 135 customers. Head below for more.

Don’t need to refuel two devices at once? Opting for iOttie’s Ion Wireless Fast Charging Stand at $30 lets you score a more affordable nightstand or desk upgrade that packs much of the same fabric stylings. This one only delivers 7.5W of power as compared to the featured 15W output, not to mention the lack of a secondary charging pad. You can count on a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

Over in our smartphone accessories guide, you’ll find even more essentials for your iPhone and Android device. You can still save on Razer’s Kishi mobile game controller from $70, as well as all of the Anker deals in our most recent roundup from $11.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

