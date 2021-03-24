FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 25% on Spigen’s latest iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases from $10

Save 25% From $10

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of iPhone 12 cases headlined by its Thin Fit series for $11.99 for iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also available for iPhone 12/Pro and 12 mini for the same price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, today’s markdowns are delivering the first price cuts across the lineup as well as 20% in savings. Adding some extra protection to your iPhone, Spigen’s Thin Fit case lives up to its name with a sleek design that won’t add too much bulk into the mix. Alongside wireless charging support, there’s a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free. Over 1,395 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Spigen iPhone 12 cases on sale:

Then make sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. Earlier today, we spotted iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand at $45 alongside Spigen’s Valentinus Phone Wallet for $10. Not to mention everything in our roundup right here.

Spigen Thin Fit iPhone 12 Case featues:

Supports magnetic car mounts with its QNMP compatible slot *QNMP metal plate may disrupt wireless charging. Scratch resistant PC keeps the phone lightweight and pocket-friendly. Open buttons offer original click response and quick accessibility. Slim fit design keeps application and removal effortless

