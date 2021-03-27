Anker’s weekend deals kick off from $30: Thunderbolt 3 dock, Solar Power Bank, more

AnkerDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Want to have access to legacy ports while taking advantage of Thunderbolt 3 performance? If so, Anker’s dock is here to save the day. It offers up Type-C, USB-A, SD/microSD, 4K60 HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. This should be more than enough to tackle a variety of workflows, making now a great time to upgrade your home office’s setup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

More Anker discounts:

Speaking of Anker, the company has churned out a few new and notable products over the last month. Examples include the PowerWave Sense iPhone stand and its 8K-ready Thunderbolt 4 Hub. We’ve also uncovered many other discounts from $9. Finally, be sure to bookmark both our Anker and Apple guides so you can quickly pull up the latest offers going forward.

Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Comprehensive Connectivity: Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, USB-C and USB-A data ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and SD card/microSD card slots—all in a single compact device.

Powerful Charging: Plug in PowerExpand and connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 3 port to get a direct charge up to 45W. Note: When all ports are in use, the maximum power output is 36W.

High-Speed, High-Def: USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 10 Gbps, while SD and microSD card slots allow you to manage your photos at up to 312MB/s. An HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@60Hz.

