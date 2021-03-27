FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s weekend deals kick off from $30: Thunderbolt 3 dock, Solar Power Bank, more

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAnker
25% off From $30

AnkerDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Want to have access to legacy ports while taking advantage of Thunderbolt 3 performance? If so, Anker’s dock is here to save the day. It offers up Type-C, USB-A, SD/microSD, 4K60 HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. This should be more than enough to tackle a variety of workflows, making now a great time to upgrade your home office’s setup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

More Anker discounts:

Speaking of Anker, the company has churned out a few new and notable products over the last month. Examples include the PowerWave Sense iPhone stand and its 8K-ready Thunderbolt 4 Hub. We’ve also uncovered many other discounts from $9. Finally, be sure to bookmark both our Anker and Apple guides so you can quickly pull up the latest offers going forward.

Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

  • Comprehensive Connectivity: Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, USB-C and USB-A data ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and SD card/microSD card slots—all in a single compact device.
  • Powerful Charging: Plug in PowerExpand and connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 3 port to get a direct charge up to 45W. Note: When all ports are in use, the maximum power output is 36W.
  • High-Speed, High-Def: USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 10 Gbps, while SD and microSD card slots allow you to manage your photos at up to 312MB/s. An HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@60Hz.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Anker

About the Author

Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, scre...
Head outside this spring with up to 30% off best-sellin...
Stealth-black Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces plun...
Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone charge...
Prep for spring road trips with TACKLIFE portable jump ...
Add TECKIN’s Wi-Fi dimmer switch to your smart ho...
Tacklife’s 1000A T8 MAX portable jump starter fal...
Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s Ergo...
Show More Comments

Related

New Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub turns a single port into three with 8K support, 40Gb/s speeds, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale ends the week with up to 33% off ANC earbuds, Lightning cables, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Review

Lenovo Yoga 9i Review: 2-in-1 flexible design and performance [Video]

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
33% off

Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, screwdrivers, and wrenches at $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
Save now

Head outside this spring with up to 30% off best-selling Little Tikes, VTech, Green Toys, + more

Up to 30% Learn More
37% off

Stealth-black Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces plunge as low as $50 (Up to 37% off)

From $50 Learn More
Save 28%

Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each (28% off)

$7.50 each Learn More