Don’t overlook this 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case at under $7 Prime shipped

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case for $6.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there, marks the lowest price we have tracked for 10 months, and is an offer that’s only been beaten twice before. This highly-affordable case works with both 2018 and 2020 11-inch iPad Pro models. It supports magnetically attaching Apple Pencil 2 and wraps around the entire iPad to help protect it from accidental bumps, drops, and more. The front cover is magnetic, allowing it to be folded to behave as a stand for your tablet while also supporting sleep/wake features. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Once you’ve slid your iPad into its new case, there’s a good chance it’ll have some smudges on the screen. Thankfully today’s savings are ready to almost fully cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at less than $3 Prime shipped. You’ll garner 20 pre-moistened wipes that are ready to easily clean any glass surface.

MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case features:

Designed exclusively for Apple iPad Pro 11 Inch 2nd Generation 2020 & iPad Pro 11 Inch 2018.

Supports the Apple Pencil attaches your tablet magnetically to pair and charge without taking off the case.

Built-in magnetic strip, automatically wakes or puts your tablet to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Protects and extends battery life.

