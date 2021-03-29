Today, OtterBox is expanding its stable of rugged Apple accessories with its very first selection of devices geared toward kids. The new collection of cases, cables, and accessories arrives with all of the same protection that many have come to expect from the brand, but with added durability, antimicrobial features, and some more colorful designs. Head below for a closer look.

OtterBox debuts new kids iPad accessories

OtterBox’s new collection of kid-friendly accessories arrive with four different ways to added some extra protection to an iPad and the like. Everything is meant to work in tandem with each other, with the cases and cables sharing similar designs to provide a complete, durable package for your little one’s iPad. Plus, there’s also an antimicrobial agent infused into all of the new releases to fight against unwanted microbes.

Headlining the new OtterBox kids’ collection is a series of Easy Grab iPad cases. Living up to their name, the accessories have a rugged exterior complete with ridges along the back that make it easier for smaller hands to hold onto. That’s on top of the usual perks that OtterBox brings into its rubber-covered offerings like added drop protection. It’s available in versions for both the latest 10.2-inch iPad as well as iPad mini and starts at $49.99.

To go alongside the case, OtterBox also has a new Easy Grab Stand accessory that continues with the kids’ theming. This tablet handle clips onto the companion Easy Grab Case to provide hands-free viewing by propping up an iPad. It folds away when not in use, and also features built-in clips to click into your car’s headrest for kicking the in-car viewing experience up a notch. Compatible with each size of the iPad case, this accessory sells for $19.99.

OtterBox is also rounding out the rugged accessories with a new pair of cables geared toward kids as well. The Easy Grab Mobile Cables deliver a Lightning to USB-A cord as well as 3.5mm headphone jack adapter that bring much of the same rugged mindset to some of the accessories that are the most likely to be worn down over time.

Both integrate right in with the Easy Grab case and are backed by some reinforced strain relief connectors for added durability. The bundle includes the Lightning and 3.5mm adapter and enters at $39.99.

And to wrap up the OtterBox Kids’ collection, there is a new screen protector geared toward eliminating blue light from iPad web browsing and the like. Blue light is contributed towards missing with your natural sleep schedule and is to be particularly avoided in the evening. While OtterBox’s new Bluelight Guard Glass is also tackled by features like Apple’s Night Shift, having it bundled in alongside the added screen protection against scratches and other damage is a nice touch. Entering at $39.99, it is available for Apple’s latest iPad 8th Gen.

Now available

Everything in the collection is now available for purchase at Target, with orders slated to go live direct from OtterBox shortly.

