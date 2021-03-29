M1 MacBook Air drops to second-best price yet at $950 (Save $49)

Amazon currently offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $949.99 shipped. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mentions, marks the second-best price to date, and is the best since the beginning of the year. Perfect for students or anything in the market for a compact macOS machine, Apple’s latest MacBook Air doesn’t sacrifice on power or battery life thanks to the new M1 chip. Alongside its 13-inch display, you’re looking at 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM as well as a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 18-hour battery life. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $24. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

For those looking to upgrade their iPad Pro or iPad Air into a more productive machine will want to take a look at the discounts we just spotted on Apple’s Magic Keyboards at $100 off. Marked down to the lowest prices to date, you’ll find both models starting at $199 alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

