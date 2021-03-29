Sheffield’s Ultimate Folding Utility Knife plunges to $8 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the Sheffield Ultimate Folding Utility Knife for $7.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, it has been fetching $13. Today’s deal marks the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This standout utility knife sets out to deliver a design that’s easy to pocket and keep with you throughout the day. Not only can it handle boxes, but also carpet, paper, rope, and the list goes on. Its handle features a textured aluminum grip and since it accepts standard utility blades, you won’t have to worry about sharpening, unlike many other pocketable knives out there. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another option priced narrowly less than the deal above is Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8. It’s a more traditional pocket knife, if that’s your preferred style. Like the lead deal, you’ll be ready to easily open packings, and much more. More than 6,300 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

The deals are far from over. Right now you can snatch up Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped or cash in on two LED camping lanterns at $7.50 each. And when it comes to new releases, don’t forget to scope out our coverage of the Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup which is now available for pre-order.

Sheffield Ultimate Folding Utility Knife features:

Nothing to unscrew when installing new folding box cutter blades, setting it apart from every other cardboard cutter out there

Box knife features the same lock back release as your favorite Sheffield pocket knives, keeping your blade safely in place when opened or closed

Much safer than retractable utility knives with its smaller exposed cutting edge, patented quick-change blade mechanism, and lock back release; The textured grip gives you a firm hold in any situation, making this small box cutter more precise than your average box blade

