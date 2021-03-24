FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $7.50 each, don’t overlook this 2-pack of LED camping lanterns (Save 31%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessEtekcity
31% off $7.50 each

Etekcity (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two of its LED Camping Lanterns for $15.28 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon delivers 31% of savings while managing to come within $0.53 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re planning to go camping this spring, summer, or fall these lanterns will pave the way for late night and early morning walks. They’re powered by six AA batteries each and there are 12 included with your purchase. Etekcity touts that you’ll garner up to 30 hours of usage before needing to supply your own batteries. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want a hands-free experience? If so, check out Energizer’s High-Powered LED Headlamp for $14. You’ll only get one light instead of two, but going this route allows you to easily see what lays ahead since it will always be pointed directly in front of you. It offers 260 lumens of light, which can illuminate your path for up to 80 meters.

And speaking of camping-related deals, did you see that Klymit’s 2-person Cross Canyon Tent is $90? You can also grab Gerber’s EAB Pocket Knife which uses replaceable utility blades for $10. And if you want to add a splash of color to one of the rooms at home, peek at OxyLED’s 49-foot RGB strip lights for $15 Prime shipped.

Etekcity LED Camping Lantern features:

  • This lantern includes 30 individual low consumption LED bulbs carrying 360° of luminous light while saving energy
  • Light up at least to 30 hours of regular, continuous use with enough battery capacity (batteries pre-installed in the lantern).
  • Easily adjust the brightness with dimmer button to fit the environment for camping, reading, power outage, emergency, hiking, backpacking etc.

