Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant with 30 hours of battery life, more for $26

-
AmazonHeadphonesaukey
35% off $26

Aukey via Amazon is offering its True Wireless Earbuds for $25.99 shipped with the code BD3VJUSD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, this knocks 35% off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While AirPods might be among the most popular true wireless earbuds around, they can be quite expensive. Aukey’s alternative delivers features such as dual infrared proximity sensors that function for auto play/pause, touch-sensitive controls, five hours of use on a charge with an additional 30 from the case, and more. Plus, they’re IPX5 water-resistant so you can use them when working out. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If noise true wireless design isn’t high on your feature list, we’ve got you covered. Sony’s ZX Series Stereo Headphones are available on Amazon for just $10. These won’t sound quite as good as today’s lead deal, and you’ll have to wire them into your device, but, considering how much you’re saving, this could be a fantastic option for you.

However, you won’t want to miss out on Skullcandy’s all-new Dime Earbuds. They’re just $25 and launched earlier today. While these are a bit more budget-friendly than Aukey’s alternatives above, you’re getting, at maximum, 12 hours of usage before it’s time to recharge, which is less than half of what you’ll get from today’s lead deal.

More about Aukey’s True Wireless Earbuds:

  • True Wireless Audio: Streamlined ergonomic design combined with features like ultra-low-latency, IPX5 water resistance, and single earbud use makes these earbuds a perfect partner for commutes, workouts, and everyday life
  • Smart Control: Dual infrared proximity sensors detect wearing status for automatic play and pause. Multi-functional touch control enables intuitive music control and calls management
  • Powerful Charging Case: The earbuds work for over 5 hours on a single charge and the charging case extends playback to more than 30 hours on-the-go. Recharge the case using wireless charging or USB-C fast charging
  • Low-Latency Mode: Ultra-low-latency technology accelerates audio processing for smooth sound sync when watching videos or playing games
  • Package Contents: AUKEY EP-T31 True Wireless Earbuds, Charging Case, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips (S/M/L), USB-A to C Cable, User Manual, Quick Start Guide

