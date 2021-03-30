Cole Haan just launched a new performance golf wear line for its members (free to sign up). The new Cole Haan Golf Collection features styles for both men and women alike, including shoes, bags, and more. Be ready to tee off in style and comfort with all of Cole Haan’s supportive features. Plus, with a Cole Haan Membership, you will receive free delivery on any order. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to Lululemon’s spring sale that’s offering leggings, shorts, light layers, and more.

Cole Haan quotes, “A new category that doesn’t sacrifice a single stroke of style or performance. It’s everything you need to rewrite the rules of the game. Designed and engineered to ease you through all 18 holes and on to the 19th. Play a round with us to determine the best golf shoe for you.

Created in collaboration with artist Mike Perry.”

Men’s Golf Wear

The men’s OriginalGrand Golf Shoes are a must-have from this collection. This style is available in four color options and has responsive cushioning to help give you your best swing yet. They’re also weather-ready, which means the exterior is water-resistant, and the bottom has a rigid outsole that’s unique to help give you traction. They’re priced at $170 and will be a go-to in your golf wardrobe for years to come.

Another option that resembles your tennis shoes or running sneakers is the ZEROGRAND Golf Style that has a unique sock-like fit. This material is flexible and breathable, which is great for warm-weather outings. It also features a “full-length multi-directional traction pattern takes you from first tee to terrace, and everywhere in-between.” Plus, they’re lightweight and have a responsive design to give you a springy step. Be sure to pick up this style that’s priced at $140.

Women’s Cold Haan Golf Wear

For women, the GrandPro AM Golf Shoes are priced at $150 and come in three color options, including a fun pink. This style is also lightweight, cushioned, and features the same traction as the pair above. They’re also waterproof, which is awesome for spring and will pair nicely with leggings, skorts, and even jeans on casual events.

