Save up to 25% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doorbells, more from $29

Save 25% From $29

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Anker eufy smart home security cameras and video doorbells headlined by the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit at $169.99. Having dropped from $220, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Armed with HomeKit support, this eufyCam 2C package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Plus, over 5,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $29.

Notable Anker eufy security deals:

While you’ll find all of the week’s latest Anker deals in our roundup right here, as well as the brand’s Apple Health Smart Scale for $19, there are plenty of other discounts for your security setup in our smart home guide.

eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit features:

Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home. Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge. View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

eufy

